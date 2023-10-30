Wall Street Analyst Upgrade AT&T, Inc. [T]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

AT&T, Inc. [NYSE: T] loss -1.98% or -0.3 points to close at $14.82 with a heavy trading volume of 35811638 shares. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 6:32 AM that AT&T Raises Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Guidance Driven by Continued Subscriber and Revenue Growth.

The company’s 5G and fiber momentum helped drive high-quality, profitable customer growth, low churn and improved financial performance.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) again delivered strong results in the third quarter with solid 5G and fiber subscriber growth. The company also posted healthy year over year increases in Mobility service and broadband revenues, driving higher profitability.

It opened the trading session at $15.10, the shares rose to $15.18 and dropped to $14.74, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for T points out that the company has recorded -16.13% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 38.75M shares, T reached to a volume of 35811638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AT&T, Inc. [T]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $17.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for AT&T, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T, Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 6.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

Trading performance analysis for T stock

AT&T, Inc. [T] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.64. With this latest performance, T shares dropped by -1.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.69 for AT&T, Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.75, while it was recorded at 15.12 for the last single week of trading, and 16.63 for the last 200 days.

AT&T, Inc. [T]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AT&T, Inc. [T] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.34 and a Gross Margin at +42.96. AT&T, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.91.

Return on Total Capital for T is now 7.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AT&T, Inc. [T] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 162.28. Additionally, T Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AT&T, Inc. [T] managed to generate an average of -$51,917 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.AT&T, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.69.

AT&T, Inc. [T]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T, Inc. go to 0.49%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at AT&T, Inc. [T]

There are presently around $62.24 billion, or None% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in T stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in T stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.