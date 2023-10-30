Wall Street Analyst Initiated Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Pagaya Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: PGY] price plunged by -11.81 percent to reach at -$0.15. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 8:15 AM that Pagaya Announces Addition of Two New Partners, Scaling Its Lending Network with a Top Five Bank in the U.S. and Top Four Auto Captive.

A top five bank in the U.S. to gain access to Pagaya’s tech-enabled credit-decisioning product.

One of the world’s leading automakers to utilize Pagaya’s technology to approve more auto loans across all of its car brands nationwide.

A sum of 9634486 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.48M shares. Pagaya Technologies Ltd shares reached a high of $1.3281 and dropped to a low of $1.11 until finishing in the latest session at $1.12.

The one-year PGY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.45. The average equity rating for PGY stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGY shares is $3.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGY stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Pagaya Technologies Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pagaya Technologies Ltd is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

PGY Stock Performance Analysis:

Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.27. With this latest performance, PGY shares dropped by -29.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.84 for Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6923, while it was recorded at 1.1780 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3905 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pagaya Technologies Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.96 and a Gross Margin at +34.19. Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.11.

Return on Total Capital for PGY is now -41.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.35. Additionally, PGY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.77 and a Current Ratio set at 3.77.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PGY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PGY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PGY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.