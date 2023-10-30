TD Cowen lifts Nikola Corp [NKLA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Nikola Corp [NASDAQ: NKLA] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.09 during the day while it closed the day at $1.03. The company report on October 9, 2023 at 7:55 AM that NIKOLA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DATE FOR THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS AND WEBCAST AND Q&A PLATFORM FOR SHAREHOLDERS.

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, today announced it will report is third quarter ended September 30, 2023 financial results and business updates on Thursday, November 2, 2023. On that day, Nikola’s management will hold a conference call and webcast at 10:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. PT) to review and discuss the company’s business and outlook.

To augment Nikola’s engagement with its shareholders and strengthen communication with investors, Nikola will utilize a Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies to allow verified retail and institutional investors to submit and upvote questions. Management will address a selection of the questions relating to Nikola’s business and financial results on the earnings call.

Nikola Corp stock has also gained 0.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NKLA stock has declined by -61.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.32% and lost -52.31% year-on date.

The market cap for NKLA stock reached $1.01 billion, with 985.20 million shares outstanding and 871.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 79.07M shares, NKLA reached a trading volume of 21129197 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nikola Corp [NKLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $2.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Nikola Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corp is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

NKLA stock trade performance evaluation

Nikola Corp [NKLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, NKLA shares dropped by -37.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.71 for Nikola Corp [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2649, while it was recorded at 1.0149 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5516 for the last 200 days.

Nikola Corp [NKLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nikola Corp [NKLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1427.45 and a Gross Margin at -251.96. Nikola Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1543.02.

Return on Total Capital for NKLA is now -88.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -100.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nikola Corp [NKLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.74. Additionally, NKLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nikola Corp [NKLA] managed to generate an average of -$522,825 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Nikola Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.74.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nikola Corp [NKLA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corp go to 20.59%.

Nikola Corp [NKLA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NKLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NKLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.