SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] Stock trading around $6.87 per share: What’s Next?

SoFi Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: SOFI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.43% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.78%. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Galileo Payment Risk Platform Now Available to the Entire Financial Services Ecosystem.

Companies outside Galileo’s ecosystem can now leverage proactive risk-scoring fraud engine.

Galileo Financial Technologies, LLC, a leading financial technology company independently owned and operated by SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), is now offering the Galileo Payment Risk Platform to the entire financial services ecosystem. This holistic fraud engine delivers real-time payment risk mitigation controls that allow any fintech or financial brand to proactively reduce fraud losses and minimize payment risks.

Over the last 12 months, SOFI stock rose by 24.01%. The one-year SoFi Technologies Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.75. The average equity rating for SOFI stock is currently 2.74, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.53 billion, with 933.90 million shares outstanding and 877.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 30.77M shares, SOFI stock reached a trading volume of 44923789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $9.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for SOFI in the course of the last twelve months was 22.29.

SOFI Stock Performance Analysis:

SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.78. With this latest performance, SOFI shares dropped by -11.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.47 for SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.11, while it was recorded at 7.10 for the last single week of trading, and 7.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SoFi Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +50.61. SoFi Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.18.

Return on Total Capital for SOFI is now -1.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.92. Additionally, SOFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] managed to generate an average of -$76,287 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SOFI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SOFI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.