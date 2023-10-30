Seaport Research Partners lifts Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [NASDAQ: WBD] slipped around -0.25 points on Friday, while shares priced at $9.55 at the close of the session, down -2.55%. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that MotorTrend and BlackBerry Announce “Call for Entries” for Second Annual SDV (Software-Defined Vehicle) Innovator Awards.

Awards Celebrate Visionaries Driving the Future of Mobility Through Software Innovation.

– MotorTrend Group, a Warner Bros. Discovery company, in partnership with BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), whose BlackBerry QNX technology is embedded in over 235 million vehicles worldwide, today announced a “Call for Entries” for the second annual SDV (Software-Defined Vehicle) Innovator Awards, which celebrates the pioneers, leaders, and experts who are at the forefront of the auto industry’s transformation from hardware to software.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc stock is now 0.74% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WBD Stock saw the intraday high of $9.91 and lowest of $9.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.34, which means current price is +0.63% above from all time high which was touched on 02/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 18.80M shares, WBD reached a trading volume of 15091442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBD shares is $17.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBD stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBD in the course of the last twelve months was 7.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.81.

How has WBD stock performed recently?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.55. With this latest performance, WBD shares dropped by -10.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.10 for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.21, while it was recorded at 9.86 for the last single week of trading, and 13.01 for the last 200 days.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.88 and a Gross Margin at +18.21. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.80.

Return on Total Capital for WBD is now -3.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.69. Additionally, WBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD] managed to generate an average of -$196,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.81 and a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

Earnings analysis for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc go to 7.50%.

Insider trade positions for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD]

The top three institutional holders of WBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WBD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WBD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.