Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] Revenue clocked in at $256.41 million, up 181.42% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Riot Platforms Inc [NASDAQ: RIOT] price plunged by -2.55 percent to reach at -$0.25. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 4:45 PM that Riot Announces September 2023 Production and Operations Updates.

Riot Produces 362 Bitcoin in September 2023 While Continuing to Execute Power Strategy.

- Advertisements - 3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

A sum of 16492014 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 19.13M shares. Riot Platforms Inc shares reached a high of $10.18 and dropped to a low of $9.46 until finishing in the latest session at $9.54.

The one-year RIOT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.7. The average equity rating for RIOT stock is currently 1.36, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

Guru’s Opinion on Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $16.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Riot Platforms Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Platforms Inc is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16.

- Advertisements -

RIOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.55. With this latest performance, RIOT shares gained by 1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.88 for Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.11, while it was recorded at 10.05 for the last single week of trading, and 10.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Riot Platforms Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.41 and a Gross Margin at -16.39. Riot Platforms Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -196.61.

Return on Total Capital for RIOT is now -8.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.93. Additionally, RIOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] managed to generate an average of -$1,042,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Riot Platforms Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.49 and a Current Ratio set at 6.49.

RIOT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Platforms Inc go to 20.00%.

Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RIOT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RIOT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.