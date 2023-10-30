Regions Financial Corp. [RF] fell -35.02% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Regions Financial Corp. [NYSE: RF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.91% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.98%. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Regions Bank Announces Ward Cheatham to Retire; Leadership Promotions Announced for Corporate Banking and Capital Markets.

Cheatham’s retirement is effective at the end of this year. Joel Stephens to succeed Cheatham as head of Corporate Banking.

- Advertisements - 3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) on Thursday announced that, following a 34-year career in the financial services industry, Ward Cheatham will retire as head of Corporate Specialized Banking and a member of Regions’ Executive Leadership Team at the end of 2023. Regions’ current head of Capital Markets, Joel Stephens, has been named to succeed Cheatham, and the bank’s current head of Corporate and Institutional Markets, Rit Amin, will succeed Stephens.

Over the last 12 months, RF stock dropped by -34.19%. The one-year Regions Financial Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.51. The average equity rating for RF stock is currently 2.32, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $13.15 billion, with 938.38 million shares outstanding and 935.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.74M shares, RF stock reached a trading volume of 10727568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Regions Financial Corp. [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $18.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corp. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.11.

RF Stock Performance Analysis:

Regions Financial Corp. [RF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.98. With this latest performance, RF shares dropped by -17.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.64 for Regions Financial Corp. [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.16, while it was recorded at 14.17 for the last single week of trading, and 19.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Regions Financial Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corp. [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.58. Regions Financial Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.83.

Return on Total Capital for RF is now 14.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regions Financial Corp. [RF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.79. Additionally, RF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regions Financial Corp. [RF] managed to generate an average of $111,842 per employee.Regions Financial Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.09.

RF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corp. go to -0.88%.

Regions Financial Corp. [RF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.