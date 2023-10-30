PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] Revenue clocked in at $28.16 billion, down -29.25% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

PayPal Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: PYPL] loss -2.63% on the last trading session, reaching $50.39 price per share at the time. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM that UPS to Acquire Happy Returns, a Leader in Reverse Logistics.

Deal to expand UPS’s returns footprint, enhance company’s digital solutions for shippers and consumers.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Happy Returns from PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). Happy Returns is a U.S.-based software and reverse logistics company that enables frictionless, no-box, no-label returns for merchants and consumers.

PayPal Holdings Inc represents 1.14 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $55.33 billion with the latest information. PYPL stock price has been found in the range of $50.25 to $51.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.29M shares, PYPL reached a trading volume of 18337675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $81.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for PYPL stock

PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.62. With this latest performance, PYPL shares dropped by -13.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.16 for PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.04, while it was recorded at 52.26 for the last single week of trading, and 68.40 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.24 and a Gross Margin at +47.30. PayPal Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.94.

Return on Total Capital for PYPL is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.99. Additionally, PYPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] managed to generate an average of $80,903 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.PayPal Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc go to 17.91%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]

The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PYPL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.