Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS] gain 32.07% so far this year. What now?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NASDAQ: NVOS] closed the trading session at $0.27 on 10/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2615, while the highest price level was $0.3014. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Novo Integrated Sciences’ Board of Directors Approves $5 Million Stock Repurchase Program.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo”), today announced the Company’s Board of Directors has approved the repurchase of up to $5 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock (“shares”) from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices or in privately negotiated transactions. Pending receipt of funds from the unsecured 15-year $70,000,000 promissory note with RC Consulting LLC in favor of SCP Tourbillion Monaco for a lump sum debt funding of $57,000,000, less fees and expenses, the amount and timing of any shares repurchased under the program will be determined at the discretion of management and will depend on a number of factors, including the market price of the Company’s stock, trading volume, general market and economic conditions, the Company’s capital position, legal requirements, and other factors. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular number of shares, and the repurchase program may be discontinued at any time at the Company’s discretion.

Robert Mattacchione, Novo’s CEO and Chairman of the Board, stated, “Today’s announcement conveys our ongoing confidence in our business and dedication to enhancing stockholder value. This stock repurchase program is a direct reflection of our belief that our shares are undervalued, and a demonstration of our confidence in the business and the long-term opportunity ahead.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 32.07 percent and weekly performance of -6.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 121.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 152.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 57.41M shares, NVOS reached to a volume of 14679366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.77. With this latest performance, NVOS shares gained by 32.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 121.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.07 for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2816, while it was recorded at 0.2885 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1675 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.67 and a Gross Margin at +17.92. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.86.

Return on Total Capital for NVOS is now -20.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.41. Additionally, NVOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS] managed to generate an average of -$159,462 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Novo Integrated Sciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.

The top three institutional holders of NVOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NVOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NVOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.