Morgan Stanley [MS] Is Currently -2.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] slipped around -1.67 points on Friday, while shares priced at $70.40 at the close of the session, down -2.32%. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 5:33 PM that Morgan Stanley Announces Ted Pick to Become Chief Executive Officer on January 1, 2024; James Gorman to Become Executive Chairman.

Andy Saperstein to be Co-President and Head of Wealth and Investment Management; Dan Simkowitz to be Co-President and Head of Institutional Securities.

- Advertisements - 3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Board of Directors of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today announced that Co-President Edward (Ted) Pick will become the Firm’s Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2024. James Gorman will become Executive Chairman. Mr. Pick will also join Morgan Stanley’s Board of Directors at that time. The Firm also announced that Co-President Andy Saperstein will become the Head of Wealth and Investment Management, and that Dan Simkowitz will become Co-President of the Firm and the Head of Institutional Securities.

Morgan Stanley stock is now -17.20% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MS Stock saw the intraday high of $72.01 and lowest of $70.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 100.99, which means current price is +0.30% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/23.

- Advertisements -

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.49M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 11095828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Morgan Stanley [MS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $90.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27.

How has MS stock performed recently?

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.73. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -14.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.32 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.43, while it was recorded at 71.43 for the last single week of trading, and 87.38 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.32. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.71.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 3.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 328.87. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $133,803 per employee.Morgan Stanley’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

Earnings analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Morgan Stanley [MS]

The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.