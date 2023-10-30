Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] is 37.52% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] traded at a high on 10/27/23, posting a 0.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $329.81. The company report on October 27, 2023 at 7:46 PM that Microsoft Announces Results of Early Participation in Private Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations.

– Microsoft Corporation (Nasdaq: MSFT) (“Microsoft”) today announced that, in connection with the previously announced offers to Eligible Holders (as defined herein) to exchange (each an “Exchange Offer” and collectively, the “Exchange Offers”) any and all outstanding notes issued by Activision Blizzard, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Microsoft (“Activision Blizzard”) as set forth in the table below (the “Existing Activision Blizzard Notes”) for (1) up to $3,650,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new notes issued by Microsoft (the “New Microsoft Notes”) and (2) cash, and solicitations of consents by Activision Blizzard from Eligible Holders (each, a “Consent Solicitation” and, collectively, the “Consent Solicitations”) to adopt certain proposed amendments to each of the corresponding indentures governing the Existing Activision Blizzard Notes (with respect to the corresponding indenture for such Existing Activision Blizzard Notes, the “Proposed Amendments”), as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 27, 2023 (the “Early Tender Date”), the following principal amounts of each series of Existing Activision Blizzard Notes have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn (and consents thereby validly given and not validly revoked):.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 29816177 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Microsoft Corporation stands at 2.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.17%.

The market cap for MSFT stock reached $2451.23 billion, with 7.43 billion shares outstanding and 7.32 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.43M shares, MSFT reached a trading volume of 29816177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $404.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 7.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 38.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.64.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.96. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 5.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.44 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 326.43, while it was recorded at 331.64 for the last single week of trading, and 305.09 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.77 and a Gross Margin at +68.92. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.15.

Return on Total Capital for MSFT is now 33.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.52. Additionally, MSFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] managed to generate an average of $327,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.64 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 16.20%.

There are presently around $1.68 trillion, or None% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MSFT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.