Market cap of TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ] reaches 1.17M – now what?

TransCode Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: RNAZ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -21.61% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.04%. The company report on October 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Nasdaq Panel Grants TransCode Therapeutics Extension for Continued Listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market Subject to Conditions.

The letter received from the Panel stated that the continued listing extension was subject to, (1) on or before November 14, 2023, following the filing of its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2023, the Company providing a detailed update to the Panel regarding its meeting the stockholders’ equity requirement and (2) on or before January 22, 2024, the Company providing an update to the Panel on how it demonstrates long-term compliance with the stockholders equity requirement. The letter stated that the Panel does not have discretion to grant continued listing on Nasdaq beyond January 22, 2024 if the Company has not regained compliance with the stockholder’s equity requirement. The letter also stated that the Panel reserves the right to reconsider the terms of this exception granting continued listing based on any event, condition or circumstance that exists or develops that would, in the opinion of the Panel, make continued listing of the Company’s securities on Nasdaq inadvisable or unwarranted. The Panel advised the Company that it is a requirement during this exception period that the Company provide prompt notification of any significant events that occur during this time that may affect the Company’s compliance with Nasdaq requirements, including prompt advance notice of any event that may call into question the Company’s ability to meet the terms of the exception granted.

Over the last 12 months, RNAZ stock dropped by -98.58%. The one-year TransCode Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.0. The average equity rating for RNAZ stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.17 million, with 3.60 million shares outstanding and 3.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.29M shares, RNAZ stock reached a trading volume of 9533668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNAZ shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNAZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransCode Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

RNAZ Stock Performance Analysis:

TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.04. With this latest performance, RNAZ shares dropped by -43.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNAZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.96 for TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8736, while it was recorded at 0.3699 for the last single week of trading, and 5.0349 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TransCode Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for RNAZ is now -157.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -148.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ] managed to generate an average of -$924,472 per employee.TransCode Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.39 and a Current Ratio set at 1.39.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ] Institutonal Ownership Details

