Market cap of Tesla Inc [TSLA] reaches 658.99B – now what?

Tesla Inc [NASDAQ: TSLA] price surged by 0.75 percent to reach at $1.54. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that bp boosts EV charging network with $100 million order of Tesla ultra-fast chargers.

Deal with bp pulse marks first time Tesla’s ultra-fast chargers will be purchased for deployment on an independent EV charging network.

Agreement forms part of bp’s plans to invest up to $1 billion in EV charging across the US by 2030.

A sum of 94548482 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 115.16M shares. Tesla Inc shares reached a high of $212.41 and dropped to a low of $205.77 until finishing in the latest session at $207.30.

The one-year TSLA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.26. The average equity rating for TSLA stock is currently 2.47, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tesla Inc [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $241.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Tesla Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc is set at 10.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 178.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.18.

TSLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Tesla Inc [TSLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.21. With this latest performance, TSLA shares dropped by -15.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.69 for Tesla Inc [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 246.99, while it was recorded at 210.82 for the last single week of trading, and 217.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tesla Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.98 and a Gross Margin at +25.60. Tesla Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.45.

Return on Total Capital for TSLA is now 30.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tesla Inc [TSLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.86. Additionally, TSLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tesla Inc [TSLA] managed to generate an average of $98,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Tesla Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.69.

TSLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc go to 3.63%.

Tesla Inc [TSLA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TSLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.