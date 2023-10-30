Market cap of TD Holdings Inc [GLG] reaches 11.09M – now what?

- Advertisements -

TD Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: GLG] loss -12.31% on the last trading session, reaching $0.06 price per share at the time. The company report on October 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM that BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (Formerly TD Holdings, Inc.) Announces Reverse Stock Split.

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (formerly TD Holdings, Inc.) (Nasdaq: GLG) (the “Company”), a commodities trading service and provider in China, today announced that it plans to change its name from “TD Holdings, Inc.” to “BAIYU Holdings, Inc.”, its ticker symbol from “GLG” to “BYU”, and to effect a 1-for-50 reverse stock split of its shares of common stock, par value $0.001. The expected marketplace effective date for the name and ticker change is October 30, 2023. The Company’s common stock is expected to begin trading when the markets open on a reverse stock split-adjusted basis under the new name “BAIYU Holdings, Inc.” and the new ticker symbol “BYU” on October 30, 2023.

The reverse stock split is primarily intended to bring the Company into compliance with the minimum bid price requirements for maintaining its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The new CUSIP number following the reverse stock split will be 87250W301.

TD Holdings Inc represents 187.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.09 million with the latest information. GLG stock price has been found in the range of $2.875 to $3.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.21M shares, GLG reached a trading volume of 9586658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TD Holdings Inc [GLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLG shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TD Holdings Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLG in the course of the last twelve months was 1.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.19.

Trading performance analysis for GLG stock

TD Holdings Inc [GLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.60. With this latest performance, GLG shares dropped by -58.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.15 for TD Holdings Inc [GLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2257, while it was recorded at 0.0786 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6719 for the last 200 days.

TD Holdings Inc [GLG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TD Holdings Inc [GLG] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.01 and a Gross Margin at +0.66. TD Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.89.

Return on Total Capital for GLG is now -3.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TD Holdings Inc [GLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.96. Additionally, GLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TD Holdings Inc [GLG] managed to generate an average of $78,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.TD Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.19 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at TD Holdings Inc [GLG]

The top three institutional holders of GLG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GLG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GLG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.