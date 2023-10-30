Market cap of Stellantis N.V [STLA] reaches 55.92B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Stellantis N.V [NYSE: STLA] price plunged by -2.38 percent to reach at -$0.44. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Stellantis and Nauto Partner to Introduce Vehicle Safety Solution Specifically Designed for Fleet Customers.

Stellantis commercial fleet customers can learn more about Nauto’s AI-powered vehicle safety solution directly from a Stellantis representative and Stellantis fleet technology website.

Stellantis, one of the world’s leading automakers and mobility providers, and Nauto®, a leading provider of AI-based vehicle safety technology for commercial fleets and the automotive sector, announced today that Nauto’s AI-powered vehicle safety solution is now available for Stellantis commercial fleet customers in the U.S.

A sum of 12351002 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.99M shares. Stellantis N.V shares reached a high of $18.67 and dropped to a low of $17.93 until finishing in the latest session at $18.04.

The one-year STLA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.67. The average equity rating for STLA stock is currently 1.36, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Stellantis N.V [STLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $24.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for STLA in the course of the last twelve months was 3.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.03.

STLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Stellantis N.V [STLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.45. With this latest performance, STLA shares dropped by -6.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.98 for Stellantis N.V [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.88, while it was recorded at 18.62 for the last single week of trading, and 17.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Stellantis N.V Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stellantis N.V [STLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.74 and a Gross Margin at +18.58. Stellantis N.V’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.35.

Return on Total Capital for STLA is now 22.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stellantis N.V [STLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.71. Additionally, STLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stellantis N.V [STLA] managed to generate an average of $61,678 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Stellantis N.V’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.03 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

STLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V go to -6.34%.

Stellantis N.V [STLA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.