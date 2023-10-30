Market cap of NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] reaches 1000.35B – now what?

- Advertisements -

NVIDIA Corp [NASDAQ: NVDA] jumped around 1.74 points on Friday, while shares priced at $405.00 at the close of the session, up 0.43%. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Lenovo and NVIDIA Announce Hybrid AI Solutions to Help Enterprises Quickly Adopt GenAI.

New End-to-End Solutions Include Accelerated Systems, AI Software and Expert Services to Build and Deploy Domain-Specific AI Models with Ease.

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today announced an expansion of their partnership with new, hybrid solutions and engineering collaboration that supports their shared vision to bring the power of generative AI to every enterprise.

NVIDIA Corp stock is now 177.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVDA Stock saw the intraday high of $412.06 and lowest of $400.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 502.66, which means current price is +188.58% above from all time high which was touched on 08/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 49.35M shares, NVDA reached a trading volume of 41239747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $655.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corp is set at 16.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 96.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.37.

How has NVDA stock performed recently?

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.14. With this latest performance, NVDA shares dropped by -6.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 214.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.66 for NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 447.00, while it was recorded at 418.49 for the last single week of trading, and 349.75 for the last 200 days.

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.68 and a Gross Margin at +56.93. NVIDIA Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.19.

Return on Total Capital for NVDA is now 15.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.44. Additionally, NVDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] managed to generate an average of $166,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.NVIDIA Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.37 and a Current Ratio set at 2.79.

Earnings analysis for NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corp go to 78.70%.

Insider trade positions for NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]

The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NVDA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.