Market cap of New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] reaches 6.70B – now what?

- Advertisements -

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] slipped around -0.6 points on Friday, while shares priced at $9.27 at the close of the session, down -6.08%. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM that NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. REPORTS STRONG THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS.

THIRD QUARTER 2023 DILUTED EPS OF $0.27 AND $0.36 DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED.

- Advertisements - 3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

NET INTEREST MARGIN EXPANDED SIX BASIS POINTS SEQUENTIALLY TO 3.27%, SECOND CONSECUTIVE QUARTER ABOVE 3.00%.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock is now 7.79% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NYCB Stock saw the intraday high of $9.9625 and lowest of $9.125 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.22, which means current price is +59.55% above from all time high which was touched on 07/28/23.

- Advertisements -

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.89M shares, NYCB reached a trading volume of 19282852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $13.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64.

How has NYCB stock performed recently?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.22. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -17.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.27 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.25, while it was recorded at 9.93 for the last single week of trading, and 10.47 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.62. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.52.

Return on Total Capital for NYCB is now 3.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 243.13. Additionally, NYCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] managed to generate an average of $85,634 per employee.New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.28.

Earnings analysis for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. go to -0.30%.

Insider trade positions for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]

The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NYCB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NYCB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.