Market Analysts see Intel Corp. [INTC] gaining to $33. Time to buy?

Intel Corp. [NASDAQ: INTC] gained 9.29% or 3.02 points to close at $35.54 with a heavy trading volume of 82211320 shares. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 4:20 PM that Intel to Report Third-Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Intel Corporation today announced that it will report third-quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, promptly after close of market. Intel will then hold an earnings conference call at 2 p.m. PDT that day to discuss the results.

A live public webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on Intel’s Investor Relations website at intc.com. Associated materials and webcast replay will be available on the site.

It opened the trading session at $34.66, the shares rose to $36.38 and dropped to $34.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INTC points out that the company has recorded 14.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -43.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 36.87M shares, INTC reached to a volume of 82211320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intel Corp. [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $37.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Intel Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corp. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.98.

Trading performance analysis for INTC stock

Intel Corp. [INTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, INTC shares gained by 1.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.00 for Intel Corp. [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.52, while it was recorded at 33.87 for the last single week of trading, and 32.04 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corp. [INTC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corp. [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.70 and a Gross Margin at +42.31. Intel Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.71.

Return on Total Capital for INTC is now 1.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intel Corp. [INTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.86. Additionally, INTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intel Corp. [INTC] managed to generate an average of $60,758 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Intel Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.53.

Intel Corp. [INTC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corp. go to 5.51%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Intel Corp. [INTC]

There are presently around $106.62 billion, or None% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in INTC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in INTC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.