Market Analysts see Comcast Corp [CMCSA] falling to $49. Time to buy?

Comcast Corp [NASDAQ: CMCSA] gained 1.25% or 0.49 points to close at $39.64 with a heavy trading volume of 34065869 shares. The company report on October 27, 2023 at 3:03 PM that Comcast Invests More Than $1M In Grants to Advance Digital Equity Efforts Across Greater Boston.

Ethos, Massachusetts Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs and Tech Goes Home Among 16 Nonprofits to Receive Grants.

Comcast announced today that it will reach more than $1 million in investment this year in digital equity grants to 16 organizations in Greater Boston. Recipients include YMCA of Greater Boston, Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts, and Elder Services of Cape Cod to support digital access and adoption for residents across Greater Boston. The organizations receiving grants were chosen due to their commitment to digital equity, and the funds will support programs specifically designed to provide residents in Boston and surrounding communities with Internet access and digital skill-building services. Additionally, Comcast surprised Ethos with 120 new laptops to help further support its senior citizens during an event held at the Boston Centers for Youth & Families Hyde Park, one of Comcast’s 36 Lift Zones throughout the city.

It opened the trading session at $38.00, the shares rose to $40.41 and dropped to $37.915, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CMCSA points out that the company has recorded -4.18% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -31.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.03M shares, CMCSA reached to a volume of 34065869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Comcast Corp [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $49.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Comcast Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corp is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 9.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for CMCSA stock

Comcast Corp [CMCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.51. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares dropped by -11.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.57 for Comcast Corp [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.55, while it was recorded at 41.59 for the last single week of trading, and 41.12 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corp [CMCSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corp [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.63 and a Gross Margin at +57.15. Comcast Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.42.

Return on Total Capital for CMCSA is now 11.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comcast Corp [CMCSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.90. Additionally, CMCSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comcast Corp [CMCSA] managed to generate an average of $28,871 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Comcast Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Comcast Corp [CMCSA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corp go to 8.73%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Comcast Corp [CMCSA]

There are presently around $146.67 billion, or None% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.