Lyft Inc [LYFT] moved down -1.80: Why It’s Important

Lyft Inc [NASDAQ: LYFT] slipped around -0.17 points on Friday, while shares priced at $9.26 at the close of the session, down -1.80%. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Lyft To Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) (the “Company” or “Lyft”) will release financial results for the third fiscal quarter of 2023 after the close of the market on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

On the same day, Lyft will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results and business highlights. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://investor.lyft.com/.

Lyft Inc stock is now -15.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LYFT Stock saw the intraday high of $9.70 and lowest of $9.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.36, which means current price is +17.96% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.46M shares, LYFT reached a trading volume of 10598768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lyft Inc [LYFT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $11.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Lyft Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.40.

How has LYFT stock performed recently?

Lyft Inc [LYFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.32. With this latest performance, LYFT shares dropped by -11.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.84 for Lyft Inc [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.67, while it was recorded at 9.76 for the last single week of trading, and 10.84 for the last 200 days.

Lyft Inc [LYFT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lyft Inc [LYFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.63 and a Gross Margin at +29.68. Lyft Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.69.

Return on Total Capital for LYFT is now -76.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -183.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lyft Inc [LYFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 282.15. Additionally, LYFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 257.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lyft Inc [LYFT] managed to generate an average of -$358,568 per employee.Lyft Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

Insider trade positions for Lyft Inc [LYFT]

The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LYFT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LYFT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.