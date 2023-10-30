JP Morgan slashes price target on Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Juniper Networks Inc [NYSE: JNPR] closed the trading session at $26.61 on 10/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.24, while the highest price level was $28.56. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Juniper Networks Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today reported preliminary financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and provided its outlook for the three months ending December 31, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.74 percent and weekly performance of 5.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, JNPR reached to a volume of 9601801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $31.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNPR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.29.

JNPR stock trade performance evaluation

Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.09. With this latest performance, JNPR shares dropped by -4.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.56 for Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.44, while it was recorded at 25.37 for the last single week of trading, and 29.93 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.17 and a Gross Margin at +56.37. Juniper Networks Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.88.

Return on Total Capital for JNPR is now 8.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.41. Additionally, JNPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR] managed to generate an average of $43,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Juniper Networks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.73.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc go to 11.00%.

Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JNPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.