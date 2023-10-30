ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX] Stock trading around $2.48 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

ImmunityBio Inc [NASDAQ: IBRX] surged by $0.43 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.73 during the day while it closed the day at $2.48. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that FDA Accepts ImmunityBio’s BLA Resubmission as Complete and Sets New PDUFA Date.

BLA for N-803 plus BCG in high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) was resubmitted to the Agency on October 23, 2023.

A new PDUFA date of April 23, 2024 has been communicated by the Agency.

ImmunityBio Inc stock has also gained 90.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IBRX stock has inclined by 12.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.43% and lost -51.08% year-on date.

The market cap for IBRX stock reached $1.66 billion, with 421.57 million shares outstanding and 130.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, IBRX reached a trading volume of 32949408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBRX shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ImmunityBio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunityBio Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2806.14.

IBRX stock trade performance evaluation

ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 90.77. With this latest performance, IBRX shares gained by 55.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.69 for ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.57, while it was recorded at 1.87 for the last single week of trading, and 2.47 for the last 200 days.

ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -146090.42 and a Gross Margin at -9980.00. ImmunityBio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -173569.58.

Additionally, IBRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 260.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 200.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX] managed to generate an average of -$574,575 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.ImmunityBio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.11 and a Current Ratio set at 0.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ImmunityBio Inc go to -1.70%.

ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IBRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IBRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IBRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.