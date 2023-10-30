Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL] moved down -7.96: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Fuelcell Energy Inc [NASDAQ: FCEL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.96% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.57%. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that FuelCell Energy Electrolyzer to be used in UK Hydrogen and Nuclear Study.

Project seeks to decarbonize asphalt production.

Over the last 12 months, FCEL stock dropped by -67.60%. The one-year Fuelcell Energy Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.94. The average equity rating for FCEL stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $468.66 million, with 450.63 million shares outstanding and 449.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.62M shares, FCEL stock reached a trading volume of 11285823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $2.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Fuelcell Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fuelcell Energy Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

FCEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.57. With this latest performance, FCEL shares dropped by -16.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.14 for Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2963, while it was recorded at 1.1140 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2890 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fuelcell Energy Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.78 and a Gross Margin at -21.30. Fuelcell Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.38.

Return on Total Capital for FCEL is now -17.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.17. Additionally, FCEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL] managed to generate an average of -$278,211 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Fuelcell Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.27 and a Current Ratio set at 8.72.

FCEL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fuelcell Energy Inc go to 15.00%.

Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL] Institutonal Ownership Details

