For Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA], Analyst sees a rise to $30. What next?

- Advertisements -

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [NASDAQ: WBA] price plunged by -2.58 percent to reach at -$0.56. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 6:27 PM that Walgreens Boots Alliance Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 48 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on Dec. 12, 2023, to stockholders of record as of Nov. 14, 2023.

- Advertisements - 3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Walgreens Boots Alliance and its predecessor company, Walgreen Co., have paid a dividend in 364 straight quarters (91 years).

A sum of 9197075 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.01M shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares reached a high of $22.07 and dropped to a low of $21.03 until finishing in the latest session at $21.14.

- Advertisements -

The one-year WBA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.73. The average equity rating for WBA stock is currently 2.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $26.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBA in the course of the last twelve months was 130.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

WBA Stock Performance Analysis:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.56. With this latest performance, WBA shares gained by 1.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.38 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.78, while it was recorded at 21.57 for the last single week of trading, and 30.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.15 and a Gross Margin at +17.84. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.21.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

WBA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc go to -8.27%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WBA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WBA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.