For United States Steel Corp. [X], Analyst sees a rise to $40. What next?

- Advertisements -

United States Steel Corp. [NYSE: X] gained 3.13% on the last trading session, reaching $33.59 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 4:37 PM that United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share of U. S. Steel Common Stock. The dividend is payable on Thursday, December 7, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Monday, November 6, 2023.

- Advertisements - 3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the Company’s customer-centric Best for All® strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3® advanced high-strength steel. The Company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

United States Steel Corp. represents 228.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.49 billion with the latest information. X stock price has been found in the range of $32.5999 to $33.735.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.36M shares, X reached a trading volume of 9946348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United States Steel Corp. [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for United States Steel Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corp. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.47.

Trading performance analysis for X stock

United States Steel Corp. [X] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.50. With this latest performance, X shares gained by 4.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.76 for United States Steel Corp. [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.81, while it was recorded at 32.54 for the last single week of trading, and 27.02 for the last 200 days.

United States Steel Corp. [X]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

United States Steel Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.34 and a Current Ratio set at 1.95.

United States Steel Corp. [X]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corp. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at United States Steel Corp. [X]

The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in X stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in X stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.