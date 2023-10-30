For Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN], Analyst sees a rise to $145. What next?

- Advertisements -

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] surged by $8.17 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $130.02 during the day while it closed the day at $127.74. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

- Advertisements - 3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Net sales increased 13% to $143.1 billion in the third quarter, compared with $127.1 billion in third quarter 2022. Excluding the $1.4 billion favorable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates throughout the quarter, net sales increased 11% compared with third quarter 2022.

Amazon.com Inc. stock has also gained 2.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMZN stock has declined by -4.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.14% and gained 52.07% year-on date.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for AMZN stock reached $1310.66 billion, with 10.24 billion shares outstanding and 8.99 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 53.08M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 124879998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $174.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 4.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMZN in the course of the last twelve months was 77.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

AMZN stock trade performance evaluation

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.96 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.18, while it was recorded at 124.76 for the last single week of trading, and 117.28 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.63 and a Gross Margin at +43.81. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.11. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of -$1,766 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $753.67 billion, or None% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMZN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.