Desjardins lifts Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kinross Gold Corp. [NYSE: KGC] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.32 during the day while it closed the day at $5.31. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Kinross to announce Q3 results on November 8, 2023.

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the third quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, after market close. On Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:.

Canada & US toll-free – 1 (888) 330-2446; Passcode: 4915537Outside of Canada & US – 1 (240) 789-2732; Passcode: 4915537.

Kinross Gold Corp. stock has also loss -0.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KGC stock has inclined by 6.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.15% and gained 29.83% year-on date.

The market cap for KGC stock reached $6.52 billion, with 1.22 billion shares outstanding and 1.22 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.01M shares, KGC reached a trading volume of 14682962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $6.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Desjardins have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corp. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 22.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.54.

KGC stock trade performance evaluation

Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.56. With this latest performance, KGC shares gained by 15.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.31 for Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.94, while it was recorded at 5.32 for the last single week of trading, and 4.75 for the last 200 days.

Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.08 and a Gross Margin at +19.85. Kinross Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.92.

Return on Total Capital for KGC is now 4.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.34. Additionally, KGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC] managed to generate an average of $6,489 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Kinross Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KGC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KGC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.