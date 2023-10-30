Citigroup Inc [C] Is Currently -2.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Citigroup Inc [NYSE: C] loss -2.80% or -1.1 points to close at $38.24 with a heavy trading volume of 19363455 shares. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 4:00 AM that Citi Appointed as Depositary Bank for Abivax SA’s ADR Program.

Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Abivax SA (“Abivax”), to act as depositary bank for its initial public offering (the “IPO”) of Abivax’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “ADRs”) representing its ordinary shares.

Abivax’s ADSs trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “ABVX”. The company’s underlying ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Paris under the symbol “ABVX”. Each ADS represents one ordinary share of the company.

It opened the trading session at $39.33, the shares rose to $39.37 and dropped to $38.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for C points out that the company has recorded -18.76% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.11M shares, C reached to a volume of 19363455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citigroup Inc [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $50.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 3.90.

Trading performance analysis for C stock

Citigroup Inc [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.63. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -7.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.10 for Citigroup Inc [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.97, while it was recorded at 38.80 for the last single week of trading, and 45.92 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc [C]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.00. Citigroup Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.73.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 260.56. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc [C] managed to generate an average of $62,346 per employee.Citigroup Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.46.

Citigroup Inc [C]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc go to 1.13%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Citigroup Inc [C]

The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in C stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in C stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.