Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW] fell -39.80% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Charles Schwab Corp. [NYSE: SCHW] plunged by -$1.31 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $51.39 during the day while it closed the day at $50.12. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Fixated on Fixed Income: Millennial ETF Investors Stand out From the Pack for Their Interest, Intentions and Investments in Fixed Income ETFs.

ETF investors continue to show strong interest in personalization; Familiarity with direct indexing grows.

- Advertisements - 3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Fixed income has been in focus this year and surprisingly, Millennial ETF investors are gravitating toward this asset class more than their older peers, according to the 2023 edition of “ETFs and Beyond,” an annual study by Schwab Asset Management™. Millennials are not only more interested in learning about fixed income, but more of them plan to invest in fixed income ETFs in the next year, and the asset class makes up a larger portion of their portfolios compared to older generations.

Charles Schwab Corp. stock has also loss -1.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SCHW stock has declined by -24.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.06% and lost -39.80% year-on date.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for SCHW stock reached $88.72 billion, with 1.80 billion shares outstanding and 1.66 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.24M shares, SCHW reached a trading volume of 9783163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $68.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Charles Schwab Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Charles Schwab Corp. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.32.

SCHW stock trade performance evaluation

Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.47. With this latest performance, SCHW shares dropped by -8.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.65 for Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.31, while it was recorded at 50.02 for the last single week of trading, and 60.18 for the last 200 days.

Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.01 and a Gross Margin at +85.78. Charles Schwab Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.20.

Return on Total Capital for SCHW is now 12.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.18. Additionally, SCHW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW] managed to generate an average of $203,484 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Charles Schwab Corp. go to 7.33%.

Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SCHW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.