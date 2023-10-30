ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT] Stock trading around $2.49 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

ChargePoint Holdings Inc [NYSE: CHPT] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $2.49 with a heavy trading volume of 23624607 shares. The company report on October 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that ChargePoint Named Top EV Charger Networking Company by Guidehouse Insights.

ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading provider of networked solutions for charging electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that it has been recognized as the top ranking company in the Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard for EV Charger Networking Companies. The report analyzes brands based on strategy and execution in developing, marketing, and selling EV charging solutions.

- Advertisements - 3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

“Recognition over multiple years as the market leader in EV charging solutions is a testament to ChargePoint’s 15 year focus as the only global EV charging company with solutions across all major verticals – commercial, fleet, and residential,” said Pasquale Romano, CEO of ChargePoint. “We remain well positioned to take advantage of the tremendous market opportunity ahead of us and will continue to deliver networked charging solutions that work for every driver of every make and model EV.”.

It opened the trading session at $2.52, the shares rose to $2.58 and dropped to $2.395, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CHPT points out that the company has recorded -71.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

- Advertisements -

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.35M shares, CHPT reached to a volume of 23624607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $10.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

Trading performance analysis for CHPT stock

ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.16. With this latest performance, CHPT shares dropped by -50.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.27 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.09, while it was recorded at 2.63 for the last single week of trading, and 8.40 for the last 200 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.61 and a Current Ratio set at 2.03.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT]

The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CHPT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CHPT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.