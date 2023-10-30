Carnival Corp. [CCL] is 38.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Carnival Corp. [NYSE: CCL] loss -2.11% on the last trading session, reaching $11.13 price per share at the time. The company report on October 27, 2023 at 2:18 PM that Fresh Puerto Rican Tostones and Stone Crab Highlight New Caribbean Menu on Holland America Line.

Themed brunch now served on Caribbean cruises; award-winning mixologist David Wondrich crafts exclusive 18th Century Pirate Punch.

- Advertisements - 3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

– Fresh, local flavors lead the way for Holland America Line’s award-winning cuisine on Caribbean sailings with new regionally themed menus in the Dining Room and Lido Market. Adding to the culinary journey, Caribbean-bound guests can now enjoy a new themed brunch, indulge in local rum tastings, and savor a traditional, pirate-inspired rum punch crafted by renowned mixologist David Wondrich, who also will share his expertise on a March cruise aboard Zaandam.

Carnival Corp. represents 1.11 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.09 billion with the latest information. CCL stock price has been found in the range of $11.01 to $11.58.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 27.44M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 25704745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carnival Corp. [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $17.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Carnival Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corp. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26.

Trading performance analysis for CCL stock

Carnival Corp. [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -22.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.71 for Carnival Corp. [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.00, while it was recorded at 11.32 for the last single week of trading, and 12.96 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corp. [CCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corp. [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.19 and a Gross Margin at -11.70. Carnival Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now -8.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corp. [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 507.87. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 469.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Carnival Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.38 and a Current Ratio set at 0.43.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Carnival Corp. [CCL]

The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.