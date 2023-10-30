Apollomics Inc [APLM] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -91.68% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Apollomics Inc [NASDAQ: APLM] closed the trading session at $0.86 on 10/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.8149, while the highest price level was $1.45. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 8:50 AM that Apollomics Announces Report of Activity of Vebreltinib in Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) with PTPRZ-MET Fusion.

The patient with GBM with PTPRZ-MET fusion who had previously received radiotherapy and temozolomide, was reported to have an impressive Partial Response (PR) after 8 weeks of treatment with vebreltinib monotherapy during participation in the SPARTA study (NCT03175224).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -91.68 percent and weekly performance of -50.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -81.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -78.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -84.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 53.96K shares, APLM reached to a volume of 93753594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apollomics Inc [APLM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLM shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollomics Inc is set at 0.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.21.

APLM stock trade performance evaluation

Apollomics Inc [APLM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -50.74. With this latest performance, APLM shares dropped by -78.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.03 for Apollomics Inc [APLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.4049, while it was recorded at 0.8267 for the last single week of trading.

Apollomics Inc [APLM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Apollomics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.84 and a Current Ratio set at 3.84.

Apollomics Inc [APLM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of APLM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in APLM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in APLM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.