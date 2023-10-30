AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] Revenue clocked in at $4.26 billion, down -74.52% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [NYSE: AMC] price plunged by -0.87 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ Launches Globally December 1 – International Tickets Will Be Available Starting November 9 for Theaters in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, South America, and The Caribbean.

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ, chronicles the artist’s intention and hard work as creative and producer. The film follows Beyoncé’s process in mastering her craft to execute the 56-performance, 39-city, record-breaking RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, and opens in movie theaters all over the world beginning December 1.

Tickets will be available at thousands of participating international locations, including locations in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, South America, and The Caribbean beginning November 9 on BeyonceFilm.com, for the December 1 debut of RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ.

A sum of 13739635 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 19.65M shares. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc shares reached a high of $9.66 and dropped to a low of $9.13 until finishing in the latest session at $9.15.

The one-year AMC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.88. The average equity rating for AMC stock is currently 3.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $10.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43.

AMC Stock Performance Analysis:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.77. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 17.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.72 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.92, while it was recorded at 9.23 for the last single week of trading, and 40.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.90 and a Gross Margin at +18.07. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.89.

Return on Total Capital for AMC is now -4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.87. Additionally, AMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 135.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 109.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] managed to generate an average of -$28,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.46 and a Current Ratio set at 0.46.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.