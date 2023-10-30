Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] gain 75.08% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Affirm Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: AFRM] traded at a low on 10/27/23, posting a -2.81 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.93. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Affirm to Host Investor Forum on November 14, 2023.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that it will host an Investor Forum on November 14, 2023 in New York, NY. The event will take place from 2:00pm ET to 5:00pm ET and will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://affirminvestorforum.gcs-web.com/. A replay of the event will be available on the investor relations website for one year following the presentations.

- Advertisements - 3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Due to capacity constraints, in-person attendance will be limited. If you would like to attend in person, please contact ir@affirm.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12046158 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Affirm Holdings Inc stands at 8.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.88%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for AFRM stock reached $5.10 billion, with 237.23 million shares outstanding and 223.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.37M shares, AFRM reached a trading volume of 12046158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.18.

How has AFRM stock performed recently?

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.23. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -18.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.30 for Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.67, while it was recorded at 17.81 for the last single week of trading, and 15.29 for the last 200 days.

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.81 and a Gross Margin at +83.79. Affirm Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.05.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.03.

Affirm Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.75 and a Current Ratio set at 3.75.

Insider trade positions for Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]

The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AFRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AFRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.