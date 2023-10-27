Zoetis Inc [ZTS] stock Initiated by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $230

Zoetis Inc [NYSE: ZTS] traded at a low on 10/26/23, posting a -3.42 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $158.07. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Zoetis Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has declared a dividend of $0.375 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on Friday, December 1, 2023, to all holders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2891119 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zoetis Inc stands at 1.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.83%.

The market cap for ZTS stock reached $72.76 billion, with 501.89 million shares outstanding and 459.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, ZTS reached a trading volume of 2891119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zoetis Inc [ZTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTS shares is $223.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Zoetis Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoetis Inc is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTS in the course of the last twelve months was 56.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.97.

How has ZTS stock performed recently?

Zoetis Inc [ZTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.93. With this latest performance, ZTS shares dropped by -9.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.50 for Zoetis Inc [ZTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 178.43, while it was recorded at 164.49 for the last single week of trading, and 173.38 for the last 200 days.

Zoetis Inc [ZTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoetis Inc [ZTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.24 and a Gross Margin at +67.77. Zoetis Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.16.

Return on Total Capital for ZTS is now 24.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoetis Inc [ZTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.63. Additionally, ZTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoetis Inc [ZTS] managed to generate an average of $153,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Zoetis Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.97 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for Zoetis Inc [ZTS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoetis Inc go to 10.53%.

Insider trade positions for Zoetis Inc [ZTS]

The top three institutional holders of ZTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ZTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ZTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.