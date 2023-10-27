why Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.80

Viking Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: VKTX] slipped around -1.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.66 at the close of the session, down -9.42%. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Viking Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Conference call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET today.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Phase 2 VENTURE Trial of GLP-1/GIP Agonist VK2735 in Obesity Fully Enrolled; Results Expected 1H24.

Viking Therapeutics Inc stock is now 2.82% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VKTX Stock saw the intraday high of $10.01 and lowest of $8.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.72, which means current price is +21.27% above from all time high which was touched on 05/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, VKTX reached a trading volume of 4750396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VKTX shares is $33.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VKTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Viking Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viking Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.76 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76.

How has VKTX stock performed recently?

Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.31. With this latest performance, VKTX shares dropped by -11.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VKTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.43 for Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.64, while it was recorded at 10.28 for the last single week of trading, and 14.97 for the last 200 days.

Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for VKTX is now -40.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.08. Additionally, VKTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX] managed to generate an average of -$3,279,381 per employee.Viking Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.44 and a Current Ratio set at 28.44.

Earnings analysis for Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VKTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viking Therapeutics Inc go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]

The top three institutional holders of VKTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VKTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VKTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.