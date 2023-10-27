why Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. [HE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.17

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. [NYSE: HE] surged by $0.73 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $13.47 during the day while it closed the day at $13.37. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM that HEI to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results November 9; American Savings Bank to Announce Third Quarter Results October 30.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) (NYSE – HE) will announce its third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 9 and conduct a webcast and conference call to discuss third quarter earnings, 2023 earnings guidance and regulatory and other matters at 11:30 a.m. Hawaii time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time). In addition, American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (ASB), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of HEI, will announce its third quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, October 30.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. stock has also gained 6.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HE stock has declined by -65.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -66.03% and lost -68.05% year-on date.

The market cap for HE stock reached $1.47 billion, with 109.47 million shares outstanding and 109.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.03M shares, HE reached a trading volume of 3459621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. [HE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HE shares is $9.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HE stock is a recommendation set at 3.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for HE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for HE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.19.

HE stock trade performance evaluation

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. [HE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.96. With this latest performance, HE shares gained by 8.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.53 for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. [HE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.64, while it was recorded at 12.57 for the last single week of trading, and 31.80 for the last 200 days.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. [HE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. [HE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.18 and a Gross Margin at +10.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.49.

Return on Total Capital for HE is now 7.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. [HE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.25. Additionally, HE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. [HE] managed to generate an average of $64,704 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.19 and a Current Ratio set at 2.19.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. [HE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. go to 4.20%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. [HE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.