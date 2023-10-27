why Esports Entertainment Group Inc [GMBL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.00

Esports Entertainment Group Inc [NASDAQ: GMBL] slipped around 0.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.07 at the close of the session, down -3.50%. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Esports Entertainment Group Provides Fiscal Year-End 2023 Business Update.

Continues Strategic Restructuring to Optimize Operations; Reduces Total Liabilities by Over $51 Million Since Beginning of Calendar 2023.

Cuts Non-Profitable Operations and Contracts; Projects Over $4 Million in Annual Savings.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc stock is now -99.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GMBL Stock saw the intraday high of $0.0689 and lowest of $0.0652 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.80, which means current price is +1.53% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.07M shares, GMBL reached a trading volume of 3023087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Esports Entertainment Group Inc [GMBL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMBL shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMBL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Esports Entertainment Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esports Entertainment Group Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for GMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19.

How has GMBL stock performed recently?

Esports Entertainment Group Inc [GMBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.54. With this latest performance, GMBL shares dropped by -25.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.14 for Esports Entertainment Group Inc [GMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1088, while it was recorded at 0.0691 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3745 for the last 200 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc [GMBL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Esports Entertainment Group Inc [GMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.02 and a Gross Margin at +37.37. Esports Entertainment Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -175.20.

Return on Total Capital for GMBL is now -73.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -258.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -288.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -110.76. Additionally, GMBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.77.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Esports Entertainment Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.46 and a Current Ratio set at 0.46.

Insider trade positions for Esports Entertainment Group Inc [GMBL]

