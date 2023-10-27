why Altice USA Inc [ATUS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.80

Altice USA Inc [NYSE: ATUS] price plunged by -2.39 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Altice USA to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q3 2023 Results.

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. A press release reporting the results will be issued at 4:05 p.m. ET.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The call will be led by Dennis Mathew, Chairman and CEO, and Marc Sirota, CFO.

A sum of 3012833 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.80M shares. Altice USA Inc shares reached a high of $2.98 and dropped to a low of $2.82 until finishing in the latest session at $2.86.

The one-year ATUS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.42. The average equity rating for ATUS stock is currently 2.52, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Altice USA Inc [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $4.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14.

ATUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Altice USA Inc [ATUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.67. With this latest performance, ATUS shares dropped by -10.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.61 for Altice USA Inc [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.11, while it was recorded at 2.93 for the last single week of trading, and 3.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altice USA Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.03 and a Gross Margin at +48.39. Altice USA Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.02.

Return on Total Capital for ATUS is now 7.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.79. Additionally, ATUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altice USA Inc [ATUS] managed to generate an average of $17,688 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Altice USA Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.24 and a Current Ratio set at 0.24.

ATUS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc go to 6.40%.

Altice USA Inc [ATUS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ATUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ATUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.