Whirlpool Corp. [WHR] Revenue clocked in at $19.29 billion, down -25.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Whirlpool Corp. [NYSE: WHR] slipped around -19.88 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $105.73 at the close of the session, down -15.83%. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Whirlpool Announces Third Quarter Results; Europe Transaction Clears Major Milestone; Operational Priorities on Track and Delivering Substantial Cost Take Out.

Net sales growth of approximately 3% with share gains and strong replacement and builder demand in North America.

GAAP net earnings margin of 1.7% (-130bps YoY) and ongoing (non-GAAP) EBIT margin(1) of 6.5% (+100bps YoY) driven by cost take out actions.

Whirlpool Corp. stock is now -25.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WHR Stock saw the intraday high of $119.98 and lowest of $104.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 160.74, which means current price is +1.18% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 622.15K shares, WHR reached a trading volume of 4852888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Whirlpool Corp. [WHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WHR shares is $131.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Whirlpool Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Whirlpool Corp. is set at 4.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for WHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for WHR in the course of the last twelve months was 31.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.53.

How has WHR stock performed recently?

Whirlpool Corp. [WHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.13. With this latest performance, WHR shares dropped by -19.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.83 for Whirlpool Corp. [WHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.03, while it was recorded at 123.00 for the last single week of trading, and 138.71 for the last 200 days.

Whirlpool Corp. [WHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Whirlpool Corp. [WHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.11 and a Gross Margin at +15.34. Whirlpool Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.70.

Return on Total Capital for WHR is now 11.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Whirlpool Corp. [WHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 350.98. Additionally, WHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 340.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Whirlpool Corp. [WHR] managed to generate an average of -$24,902 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Whirlpool Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.53 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Earnings analysis for Whirlpool Corp. [WHR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Whirlpool Corp. go to -11.67%.

Insider trade positions for Whirlpool Corp. [WHR]

The top three institutional holders of WHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WHR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WHR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.