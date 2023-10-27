Waste Connections Inc [WCN] Revenue clocked in at $7.86 billion, down -3.53% YTD: What’s Next?

Waste Connections Inc [NYSE: WCN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.94% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.99%. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that WASTE CONNECTIONS ANNOUNCES 11.8% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND.

– Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) (“Waste Connections” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common shares and approved an 11.8% increase in the dividend. The regular quarterly cash dividend, which increases to $0.285 U.S. per common share of the Company from $0.255 U.S. per common share of the Company, will be paid on November 28, 2023 to shareholders of record on the close of business on November 8, 2023. The Board intends to review the quarterly dividend each October, with a long-term objective of increasing the amount of the dividend.

Shareholders of Waste Connections whose common shares are held by a bank or broker that participates in U.S. depositary DTC will receive payment of their dividends in U.S. dollars. Shareholders of Waste Connections whose common shares are held by a bank or broker that participates in Canadian depositary CDS will receive payment of their dividends in Canadian dollars, calculated based on the Bank of Canada’s daily average exchange rate on November 8, 2023. Shareholders of Waste Connections who hold their shares in direct registration with Computershare, the Company’s transfer agent, will receive payment of their dividends in Canadian dollars if they are residents of Canada, as reflected in Waste Connections’ shareholders register, and will receive their dividend payments in U.S. dollars if they are not residents of Canada, including if they are residents of the U.S.

Over the last 12 months, WCN stock dropped by -3.55%. The one-year Waste Connections Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.6. The average equity rating for WCN stock is currently 1.53, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $32.95 billion, with 257.15 million shares outstanding and 256.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 808.06K shares, WCN stock reached a trading volume of 3747527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WCN shares is $159.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WCN stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Waste Connections Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waste Connections Inc is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for WCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for WCN in the course of the last twelve months was 28.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.76.

Waste Connections Inc [WCN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.99. With this latest performance, WCN shares dropped by -5.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.30 for Waste Connections Inc [WCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.54, while it was recorded at 134.33 for the last single week of trading, and 137.54 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waste Connections Inc [WCN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.84 and a Gross Margin at +27.13. Waste Connections Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.59.

Return on Total Capital for WCN is now 9.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Waste Connections Inc [WCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.06. Additionally, WCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Waste Connections Inc [WCN] managed to generate an average of $49,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Waste Connections Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 0.73.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WCN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waste Connections Inc go to 11.80%.

The top three institutional holders of WCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WCN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WCN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.