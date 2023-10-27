Warner Music Group Corp [WMG] is -11.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Warner Music Group Corp [NASDAQ: WMG] plunged by -$0.72 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $32.4795 during the day while it closed the day at $31.12. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Warner Music Group Corp. to Conduct Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Warner Music Group Corp. to Conduct Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Warner Music Group Corp stock has also loss -4.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WMG stock has declined by -2.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.37% and lost -11.14% year-on date.

The market cap for WMG stock reached $16.06 billion, with 137.20 million shares outstanding and 130.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, WMG reached a trading volume of 3013027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Warner Music Group Corp [WMG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMG shares is $35.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Warner Music Group Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Music Group Corp is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 57.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMG in the course of the last twelve months was 25.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

WMG stock trade performance evaluation

Warner Music Group Corp [WMG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.72. With this latest performance, WMG shares dropped by -0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.61 for Warner Music Group Corp [WMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.21, while it was recorded at 31.72 for the last single week of trading, and 30.83 for the last 200 days.

Warner Music Group Corp [WMG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Music Group Corp [WMG] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.57 and a Gross Margin at +42.24. Warner Music Group Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.19.

Return on Total Capital for WMG is now 18.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 594.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Warner Music Group Corp [WMG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,640.13. Additionally, WMG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,613.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Warner Music Group Corp [WMG] managed to generate an average of $87,742 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Warner Music Group Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Warner Music Group Corp [WMG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Music Group Corp go to 9.51%.

Warner Music Group Corp [WMG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WMG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WMG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WMG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.