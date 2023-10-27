Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Unitedhealth Group Inc [NYSE: UNH] plunged by -$1.85 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $530.47 during the day while it closed the day at $528.36. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that United Health Foundation Awards $2.3 Million Grant to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to Increase Cancer Services in Underserved Communities.

Three-year commitment will help reduce health disparities by enabling easier access to prostate and colorectal cancer education, screening and treatment support.

The United Health Foundation today announced a three-year, $2.3 million grant partnership with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to help increase access to prostate and colorectal cancer education, screening and support for historically underserved individuals across Louisiana.

Unitedhealth Group Inc stock has also loss -0.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UNH stock has inclined by 5.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.73% and lost -0.34% year-on date.

The market cap for UNH stock reached $489.42 billion, with 934.00 million shares outstanding and 923.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, UNH reached a trading volume of 2614011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $595.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Unitedhealth Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unitedhealth Group Inc is set at 8.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 18.51.

UNH stock trade performance evaluation

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, UNH shares gained by 4.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.89 for Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 504.00, while it was recorded at 526.43 for the last single week of trading, and 491.26 for the last 200 days.

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.77. Unitedhealth Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.21.

Return on Total Capital for UNH is now 20.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.30. Additionally, UNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] managed to generate an average of $50,300 per employee.Unitedhealth Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unitedhealth Group Inc go to 12.66%.

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UNH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UNH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.