Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [NYSE: TAK] closed the trading session at $13.38 on 10/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.19, while the highest price level was $13.915. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 2:00 AM that Takeda Announces FY2023 H1 Results; Updates Full-Year Forecasts While Remaining on Track Towards Management Guidance.

Revenue Growth of +6.4% at Actual Exchange Rate (AER); +1.4% Growth at Constant Exchange Rate (CER), Driven by Growth & Launch Products (+13% at CER).

Core Operating Profit Year-on-Year Change of -9.5% at CER Reflecting Generic Impact, Lower Demand for Coronavirus Vaccines and Increased Investment in R&D and Data & Technology.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.23 percent and weekly performance of -7.91 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, TAK reached to a volume of 8663808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAK shares is $16.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAK in the course of the last twelve months was 7.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.56.

TAK stock trade performance evaluation

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.91. With this latest performance, TAK shares dropped by -16.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.28 for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.30, while it was recorded at 14.30 for the last single week of trading, and 15.84 for the last 200 days.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.34 and a Gross Margin at +57.07. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.87.

Return on Total Capital for TAK is now 6.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.51. Additionally, TAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK] managed to generate an average of $6,457,216 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR go to 0.02%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TAK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TAK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.