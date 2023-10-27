Wall Street Analyst Reiterated ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc [ARR]. What else is Wall St. saying

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc [NYSE: ARR] price plunged by -2.18 percent to reach at -$0.31. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Q3 Results and September 30, 2023 Financial Position; Increased Stock Repurchase Authorization.

A sum of 3608677 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.66M shares. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc shares reached a high of $14.53 and dropped to a low of $13.63 until finishing in the latest session at $13.91.

The one-year ARR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.63. The average equity rating for ARR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc [ARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARR shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc is set at 0.74 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARR in the course of the last twelve months was 2.61.

ARR Stock Performance Analysis:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc [ARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.49. With this latest performance, ARR shares dropped by -34.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 10.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 7.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 14.49 for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc [ARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.36, while it was recorded at 14.70 for the last single week of trading, and 25.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ARR is now -1.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc [ARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 581.02. Additionally, ARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc [ARR] managed to generate an average of -$10,949,048 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is -44.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.12.

ARR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc go to -11.36%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc [ARR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ARR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ARR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.