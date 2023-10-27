Wall Street Analyst Initiated Geo Group, Inc. [GEO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Geo Group, Inc. [NYSE: GEO] gained 2.36% or 0.21 points to close at $9.12 with a heavy trading volume of 3078532 shares. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 4:15 PM that The GEO Group Announces Date for Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Earnings Release Scheduled for Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Before the Market Opens.

Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time).

It opened the trading session at $8.92, the shares rose to $9.265 and dropped to $8.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GEO points out that the company has recorded 26.84% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -31.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, GEO reached to a volume of 3078532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Geo Group, Inc. [GEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEO shares is $14.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Geo Group, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geo Group, Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.58.

Trading performance analysis for GEO stock

Geo Group, Inc. [GEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.75. With this latest performance, GEO shares gained by 15.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.89 for Geo Group, Inc. [GEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.84, while it was recorded at 8.82 for the last single week of trading, and 8.24 for the last 200 days.

Geo Group, Inc. [GEO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Geo Group, Inc. [GEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.12 and a Gross Margin at +24.41. Geo Group, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.99.

Return on Total Capital for GEO is now 10.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Geo Group, Inc. [GEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.49. Additionally, GEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Geo Group, Inc. [GEO] managed to generate an average of $9,017 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.

Geo Group, Inc. [GEO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geo Group, Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Geo Group, Inc. [GEO]

The top three institutional holders of GEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GEO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GEO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.