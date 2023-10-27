Wall Street Analyst Initiated Aercap Holdings N.V. [AER]. What else is Wall St. saying

Aercap Holdings N.V. [NYSE: AER] price surged by 1.28 percent to reach at $0.75. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM that AerCap to Lease Three New Boeing 787-9 Aircraft and 25 New Boeing MAX-8 Aircraft and Extend Leases on Six Airbus A330-200 Aircraft to Turkish Airlines.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (“AerCap” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AER) today announced that it has reached agreement with Turkish Airlines for the lease of three new Boeing 787-9 aircraft and 25 new MAX-8 aircraft, and lease extensions for six used Airbus A330-200 aircraft. The new aircraft are scheduled to begin delivery in 2024 through 2026.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

“AerCap is very pleased to announce this significant transaction with our long-term partner, Turkish Airlines,” said Aengus Kelly, the Chief Executive Officer of AerCap. “These aircraft will help Turkish Airlines continue to grow their already extensive route network, while improving the operational efficiency of their fleet. I would like to thank Dr. Ahmet Bolat and Mr. Levent Konukcu and the Turkish Airlines management team for the confidence they have placed in AerCap. We look forward to continuing to build on our strong partnership as these aircraft deliver.”.

A sum of 2468507 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.51M shares. Aercap Holdings N.V. shares reached a high of $60.08 and dropped to a low of $58.46 until finishing in the latest session at $59.45.

The one-year AER stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.2. The average equity rating for AER stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aercap Holdings N.V. [AER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AER shares is $80.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AER stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Aercap Holdings N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aercap Holdings N.V. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for AER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.69.

AER Stock Performance Analysis:

Aercap Holdings N.V. [AER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.31. With this latest performance, AER shares dropped by -5.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.79 for Aercap Holdings N.V. [AER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.95, while it was recorded at 58.91 for the last single week of trading, and 60.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aercap Holdings N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aercap Holdings N.V. [AER] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.85 and a Gross Margin at +52.73. Aercap Holdings N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.68.

Return on Total Capital for AER is now 4.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aercap Holdings N.V. [AER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 289.55. Additionally, AER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 289.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aercap Holdings N.V. [AER] managed to generate an average of -$1,132,669 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Aercap Holdings N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

AER Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aercap Holdings N.V. go to 5.40%.

Aercap Holdings N.V. [AER] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AER stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AER stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.