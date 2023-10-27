Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Tractor Supply Co. [TSCO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tractor Supply Co. [NASDAQ: TSCO] closed the trading session at $188.79 on 10/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $185.00, while the highest price level was $194.06. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Tractor Supply Company Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Updates Fiscal 2023 Financial Outlook.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States (the “Company”), today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.08 percent and weekly performance of -6.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, TSCO reached to a volume of 3449842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tractor Supply Co. [TSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSCO shares is $232.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.97. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Tractor Supply Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tractor Supply Co. is set at 5.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 25.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

TSCO stock trade performance evaluation

Tractor Supply Co. [TSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.60. With this latest performance, TSCO shares dropped by -7.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.22 for Tractor Supply Co. [TSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 209.04, while it was recorded at 195.70 for the last single week of trading, and 222.39 for the last 200 days.

Tractor Supply Co. [TSCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tractor Supply Co. [TSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.10 and a Gross Margin at +32.59. Tractor Supply Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.66.

Return on Total Capital for TSCO is now 23.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tractor Supply Co. [TSCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 209.07. Additionally, TSCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tractor Supply Co. [TSCO] managed to generate an average of $22,219 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1,661.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.57.Tractor Supply Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.52.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tractor Supply Co. [TSCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tractor Supply Co. go to 7.03%.

Tractor Supply Co. [TSCO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TSCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TSCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.