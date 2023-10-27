Vistra Corp [VST] moved up 0.37: Why It’s Important

Vistra Corp [NYSE: VST] closed the trading session at $32.90 on 10/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.67, while the highest price level was $33.44. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Vistra to Report Third Quarter Results on Nov. 7, 2023.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) plans to report its third quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Management will present the materials during a live conference call and webcast beginning at 9 a.m. ET (8 a.m. CT).

The live webcast can be accessed via the investor relations section of Vistra’s website at www.vistracorp.com under “Investor Relations” and then “Events & Presentations.” Participants can also listen by phone by registering here prior to the start time of the call to receive a conference call dial-in number. For those unable to participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Vistra’s website for one year following the call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 41.81 percent and weekly performance of 2.46 percent. The stock has been moved at 42.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.17M shares, VST reached to a volume of 2925949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vistra Corp [VST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $37.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vistra Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for VST in the course of the last twelve months was 8.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

VST stock trade performance evaluation

Vistra Corp [VST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.46. With this latest performance, VST shares dropped by -1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.22 for Vistra Corp [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.14, while it was recorded at 32.44 for the last single week of trading, and 26.60 for the last 200 days.

Vistra Corp [VST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vistra Corp [VST] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.79 and a Gross Margin at +21.38. Vistra Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.88.

Return on Total Capital for VST is now 14.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vistra Corp [VST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 272.24. Additionally, VST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 420.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vistra Corp [VST] managed to generate an average of -$249,898 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Vistra Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Vistra Corp [VST]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.