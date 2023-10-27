Unilever plc ADR [UL] stock Resumed by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $44

Unilever plc ADR [NYSE: UL] loss -2.62% on the last trading session, reaching $47.26 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM that Unilever U.S. Voluntarily Recalls Select Knorr Sopa Soup Mix products due to Potential Undeclared Egg Allergen.

Unilever United States Inc. is voluntarily recalling select Knorr Sopa Soup Mix products because the products may contain egg, which is not listed as an ingredient on the label. Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230810348834/en/.

Unilever plc ADR represents 2.59 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $118.17 billion with the latest information. UL stock price has been found in the range of $47.10 to $48.005.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, UL reached a trading volume of 3724060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Unilever plc ADR [UL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UL shares is $54.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UL stock is a recommendation set at 2.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Unilever plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unilever plc ADR is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for UL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for UL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.57.

Trading performance analysis for UL stock

Unilever plc ADR [UL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.34. With this latest performance, UL shares dropped by -3.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.37 for Unilever plc ADR [UL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.63, while it was recorded at 48.22 for the last single week of trading, and 51.27 for the last 200 days.

Unilever plc ADR [UL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unilever plc ADR [UL] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.12 and a Gross Margin at +40.23. Unilever plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.72.

Return on Total Capital for UL is now 19.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unilever plc ADR [UL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.51. Additionally, UL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unilever plc ADR [UL] managed to generate an average of $51,341 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Unilever plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

Unilever plc ADR [UL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unilever plc ADR go to 5.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Unilever plc ADR [UL]

The top three institutional holders of UL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.